Monday Morning Forecast: Much cooler temperatures arrive this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain early to the SE with breezy conditions. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 73. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 75. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: N 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 54. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 56. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and continuing to trend warmer. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.