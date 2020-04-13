Monday Morning Forecast: Much cooler and drier today

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with much cooler temperatures. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold. Low: 41. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slightly warmer and partly cloudy. High: 61. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures continuing. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.\

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.