Monday Morning Forecast: More rain chances this week

TODAY: Some very spotty mist and fog are possible this morning. A few showers this afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers, especially before midnight. Warm and muggy conditions will remain in place. Low: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slight chance of storms in the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 82. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Muggy and very warm with rain returning. A few storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A cold front will roll through in the morning this will increase rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain coming to an end in the morning with a few rays of sunshine in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 66. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible in the morning. Mostly sunny skies in the the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 55. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.