Monday Morning Forecast: More clouds and warmer temps expected

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures being a little warmer than what we had yesterday. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing with isolated rain chances after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers in the forecast. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the rain remaining to the Southwest. Highs will be a little warmer than they were on Tuesday. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain arrives in the morning. Overcast skies will help temperatures struggle in the afternoon. Rain will be widespread. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain will be moving out in the morning and the colder temperature will move into the area with a cold front. Low: 50. High: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer after a cold start, partly cloudy skies. Low: 36. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: The warming trend will continue with plenty of sunshine. Low: 45. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.