Monday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today with storms arriving by late week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures remaining warm through the afternoon. High: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will allow our temperatures to fall into the 30s. Low: 37. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures are expected with mostly sunny skies. High: 61. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Much warmer with on & off rain starting in the afternoon. Low: 51. High: 71. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms are likely for Friday. A few storms might be severe (SPC has issued a slight risk for Friday). Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Showers will be tapering off in the morning. Much cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 51. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.