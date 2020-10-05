Monday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine and mild today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 54. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 83. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 57, High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine in the area. Low: 60 High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and very warm. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

