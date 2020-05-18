Monday Morning Forecast: Lots of sun to start the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer today. High: 85. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few more clouds in the afternoon which could lead to rain chances out to our East. Most people won’t see the rain. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and perhaps a little cooler. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, and a brief period of gusty winds. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, and a brief period of gusty winds. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: The same weather pattern will continue with the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Better rain chances will arrive for Sunday afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 86