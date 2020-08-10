Monday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity take hold this week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Heat index values will approach 105 degrees this afternoon. A few clouds are possible for the afternoon. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Heat indices will continue to be the story as they reach the triple digits in the afternoon. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. It’ll really feel like August in East Texas. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few more clouds will be added to the equation in the afternoon. We may squeak out a shower or two. Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a few clouds in the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with possibly a few showers in the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.