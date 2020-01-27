Monday Morning Forecast: Foggy start, rain on the way

TODAY: We’ll see some dense fog this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain chances arrive after midnight. Relatively mild for this time of year. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Light rain is expected on and off throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 40. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Low: 40. High: 52. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the afternoon, generally mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Warming temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Cool start with a warm finish. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.