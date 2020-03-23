Monday Morning Forecast: Foggy start, cloudy finish

TODAY: Fog this morning with some mist and light rain. Mostly cloudy with some drizzle this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with very mild and somewhat muggy conditions. Low: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and very warm. High: 81. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some of the warmest air of the year. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with even warmer temperatures. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers continuing. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.