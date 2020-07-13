Monday Morning Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning for this afternoon

TODAY: Very hot this afternoon with heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day. High: 100. Winds: South 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: South 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and remaining hot. High: 97. Winds: South 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: More sunshine and slightly cooler. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: South 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Hot conditions will continue through the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.