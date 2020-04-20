Monday Morning Forecast: Dry today, storm chances return Wednesday

TODAY: We’ll see decreasing cloud cover in warm temperatures this afternoon. High: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 57. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorm chances will be increasing in the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 62. High: 77. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A cold front will move through giving us a slight chance of a showers and cooler afternoon temperatures. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining relatively cool. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: N 5 MPH.