Monday Morning Forecast: Dry and warm afternoon expected

TODAY: A warm day is expected with highs back into the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Beautiful day to get outside! High: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight as what we saw this morning. Mostly clear skies. Low: 47. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the majority of the area, skies will remain mostly sunny. High: 75. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We might see some rain by Wednesday night. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and colder air moving in. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: On and off showers are expected with a few rumbles of thunder as well. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 56. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with chilly temperatures expected. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.