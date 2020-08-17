Monday Morning Forecast: Decreasing clouds and cooler today

SATURDAY: Continued mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 100-104. Heat index around 110 in the afternoon. Wind: South, turning East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: South to North 5-10 mph. Sunday after 2 PM, a 20% - 30% chance of t-storms ahead of a cold front. Some gusty winds possible.