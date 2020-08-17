Monday Morning Forecast: Decreasing clouds and cooler today

TODAY: After a few morning showers and thunderstorms we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Low: 72. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: N 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending cooler. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: E 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Warmer and remaining dry. A few more clouds in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: S 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.