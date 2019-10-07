Monday Morning Forecast: Cooler this afternoon

REST OF TODAY – The cold front will continue to push to our south and east today. The showers and thunderstorms will follow the front. Temperatures will only be in the the 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 15 MPH

OVERNIGHT – We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW – Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s with the cooler air in place.

WEDNESDAY – A few clouds will make their way back into the region, but highs will be back into the 80s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY– Highs will be back into the upper 80s with a few showers possible by the evening, as our next cold front arrives.

FRIDAY– We’ll see another decent shot of rain as the cold front arrives. Highs will be in thew upper 50s as temperatures will be falling throughout the day. Chance of Precipitation: 40%.