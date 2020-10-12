Monday Morning Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the horizon

TODAY: Rain chances and winds will begin to increase as Hurricane Delta approaches landfall. The best chance of rain and tropical storm force winds will be in our SE counties (Toledo Bend area). Clouds and rain will continue keep temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%-90%. High: 75. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Light rain is likely as Delta comes ashore. Rain will become less numerous by day break. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. Winds: NE 10 MPH.