Monday Morning Forecast: Cloudy & mild start to the week

TODAY: Rain chances in the morning especially for our northern counties. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures approaching the 70-degree mark. No severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy with a little bit of drizzle. Mild and not as cold as what we’ve been seeing. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 59. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cool and cloudy start with rain chances returning in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances return especially a little later in the day with temperatures remaining warm. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 77. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A better chance of rain arrives Thursday night with colder air moving in. CHance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Colder temperatures with rain in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 64. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain chances return with a cool afternoon in the forecast. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 56. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.