Monday Morning Forecast: Chilly temperatures and rain on the way

OVERNIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Rain likely with a few t-storms. Cooler by Saturday morning after the cold front passes. Daybreak temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph, becoming NW after daybreak. Rain chances at 70%.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends south of I-20 (20% chance) and in Deep East Texas (30% chance), then decreasing clouds. Cooler and windy. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60, and falling to the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Becoming North 15 mph.