Monday Morning Forecast: Chilly temperatures and rain on the way

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool for today and this afternoon. High: 54. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will result in much cooler temperatures by tomorrow morning. Low: 30. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler with rain chances late. Chance of rain: 20% High: 51. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A rainy day is expected with a few storms. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 36. High: 46. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Light rain and showers are expected along with colder temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 44. High: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Skies will be clearing out. Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

