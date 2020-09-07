Labor Day Morning Forecast: Calm start to the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 90. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible with the passage of a cold front. Slightly cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few storms will be in the area with temperatures being the coolest they’ll be this week. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms are possible otherwise, partly cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening with temperatures trending warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.