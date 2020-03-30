Monday Morning Forecast: Breaking down storm chances today

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms this morning. Better chances of rain will arrive this afternoon with a couple of strong to severe storms possible for our Deep East Texas counties. Some small hail and gusty winds are possible. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 63. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected especially before midnight. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 55. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 69. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back into the 70s by the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.