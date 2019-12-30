Monday Morning Forecast: Beautiful way to end the year, not so much to start 2020

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a light frost and possibly a freeze by early tomorrow morning. Low: 33. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly through midnight. Remember those jackets if you’re heading out to any New Year’s Eve events Tuesday night! High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A beautiful morning, but clouds will lead to rain in the evening. Chance of rain : 40%. Low: 35. High: 55. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will become more widespread in the morning but will start to break up by the afternoon. A few storms cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 49. High: 66. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Low: 44. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 37. High: 37. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 39. High: 64. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.