Monday Morning Forecast: Beautiful afternoon expected

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cool afternoon. High: 55. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: The coldest night of the week is expected with lows potentially around freezing for Deep East Texas again. Low: 36. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a much warmer afternoon expected. High: 65. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with comfortable afternoon temperatures. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies expected with perhaps a few thunderstorms in the afternoon ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Thursday night. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A colder Friday is expected with partly cloudy skies. Low: 53. High: 62. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with struggling afternoon temperatures. Low: 43. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures expected. Low: 47. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.