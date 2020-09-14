Monday Morning Forecast: Another active week with tolerable temperatures

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: a stronger disturbance will arrive which will provide us better rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on and off rain for parts of the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining warm. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.