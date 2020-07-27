Monday Morning Forecast: Afternoon storms possible all week

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. We’ll see storms in the area between noon and 8 pm. Regardless, it’ll be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening. Otherwise, hot and humid. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and thunderstorms in the area. The best chance of storms will be between noon and 8 pm. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with humidity. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 89 Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as we crank up the heat and humidity once again. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with humidity. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: S 15 MPH. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: S 5 MPH.