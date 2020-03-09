Monday Morning Forecast: Active week ahead

TODAY: Rain chances will increase this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will stall to our north along the Red River which will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of us won’t see the rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm otherwise. High: 79. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon and evening, remaining warm. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain likely. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 58. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another wave of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.