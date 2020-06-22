Monday Morning Forecast: Active weather this week

TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through this afternoon. If you don’t see the rain, you’ll notice the heat and humidity. A few storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Another complex of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive by the early Tuesday morning hours. Some storms could be strong. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A very good chance of some stronger showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 83. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will trend a little warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.