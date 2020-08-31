Monday Morning Forecast: Active weather pattern through this week

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of storms this afternoon (especially near I-30). Remaining hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a storm or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially north). Temperatures will remain above normal and it’ll be humid. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with more showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Temperatures trending cooler with another chance of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A storm or two with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.