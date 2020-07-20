Monday Morning Forecast: A few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon

TODAY: Increasing clouds will lead to a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds expected through the overnight hours. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: East 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Additional chances of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.