Monday Morning Forecast: 40s and spotty rain by this afternoon

TODAY: Spotty rain is expected throughout the day after about 9 am this morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the morning. Temps are expected to drop like a rock in the afternoon, falling into the 40s by 4 pm. Rainfall totals will be on the lighter side. Temps will feel like the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 43. Winds: NW 15-25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Wind chills will be in the 20s this evening but our temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s through midnight so no wintry precipitation is expected at this time. Rain should come to an end by midnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 26. Winds: N 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: Very cold as it’ll feel like the teens in the morning. Warming into the lower to mid-40s by the afternoon. High: 44. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny skies with warmer afternoon high temperatures after a hard freeze in the morning. Low: 22. High: 53. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs remaining cool. Low: 27. High: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: After a chilly start we’ll see warmer temps in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain cool with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.