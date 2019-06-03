Monday Midday Forecast: Widespread rain returns midweek

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-3-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies for a majority of the day. Late afternoon and evening isolated thunderstorms will spark up but will stay isolated, 30% chance. High: 90, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with light winds. Low: 72, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and feeling very warm, heat index values 95°+. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 70% chance for storms. Some heavy rain possible. Low: 74. High: 82. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms continue, chances at 60%. Not as warm. Low: 74. High: 84. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy with A 30% chance of rain remaining. Heating back up. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: SW 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds SW 15-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SSW 15 mph.