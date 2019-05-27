Monday Midday Forecast: Potential midweek weather mix up

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-27-19

TODAY (Memorial Day): Broken to mostly sunny skies heading into the late afternoon and early evening. Another very warm day & breezy! High: 90, Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds becoming mostly cloudy by daybreak. Low: 73, Winds: SSE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of an isolated showers and storm in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A 40% chance of rain and some t-storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Low: 73. Highs: middle 80s. Winds: Southwest/NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows near: 72. Highs near: 87. Winds: East 10 mph on Friday, South 5-10 mph on Saturday

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 74. High 87. Winds: South 10-15 mph