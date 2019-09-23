Monday Forecast: Hot and humid start to the first week of Fall

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Hot and humid weather continues across the southeast. Here Texas highs will reach the lower 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later in the day, but the showers will be isolated and most of the area will stay dry.

Tonight into Tuesday Morning: Mostly cloudy skies will return tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain chances will die down early this evening, so it should be mostly dry overnight. Lows will reach the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with highs reaching the lower 90s. Winds will be south at 10 mph.

Thursday: Another warm day with highs reaching 92 degrees and Partly Cloudy skies. Most of the region should remain dry through Thursday.

Friday: Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with a 20% chance of afternoon showers returning. Highs will reach 92 degrees with winds S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: 20% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Mostly Cloudy skies will continue until Sunday morning. Highs will reach 91 degrees. Winds will be South at 15mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC