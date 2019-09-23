Monday Forecast: Hot and humid start to the first week of Fall

Today: Hot and humid weather continues across the southeast. Here Texas highs will reach the lower 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later in the day, but the showers will be isolated and most of the area will stay dry.

Tonight into Tuesday Morning: Mostly cloudy skies will return tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain chances will die down early this evening, so it should be mostly dry overnight. Lows will reach the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with highs reaching the lower 90s. Winds will be south at 10 mph.

Thursday: Another warm day with highs reaching 92 degrees and Partly Cloudy skies. Most of the region should remain dry through Thursday.

Friday: Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with a 20% chance of afternoon showers returning. Highs will reach 92 degrees with winds S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: 20% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Mostly Cloudy skies will continue until Sunday morning. Highs will reach 91 degrees. Winds will be South at 15mph.