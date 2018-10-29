Monday afternoon weather: Dry & warm through Tuesday, heavy T-storms on Halloween
Some severe weather possible Wednesday with strong cold front
12:45 PM Monday Update:
East Texas Weather Forecast:
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and very warm....High near 85....Winds S 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then low clouds will form toward daybreak....warm and breezy. Low 66....Winds S 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, windy, warm and humid....High 83....Winds S 15-25 mph and gusty.
WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): A KETK SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY may be declared: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe during the midday and afternoon hours. Overall rain chances: 80%-90%. Some very heavy rainfall is likely and a few storms may contain damaging winds and scattered hail. Temperatures: Low 66, High 73, but temperatures will fall quickly during Wednesday evening. Winds SSW 10-20 mph, becoming NWrly at the same speeds by late afternoon or evening.
HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Rain ending, windy and much cooler....Low 49.....Winds NW 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy but brisk and chilly....High only near 63...Winds NNW 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued chilly....Low 47, High 64...Winds SW, becoming NW 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder by afternoon....Low 45, High 69.....Winds North, becoming SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY & MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with near seasonable temperatures. Lows near 54, Highs near 72..... Winds Variable 6-12 mph.
Scott Chesner
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
