Monday afternoon weather: Dry & warm through Tuesday, heavy T-storms on Halloween

Some severe weather possible Wednesday with strong cold front

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 12:59 PM CDT

12:45 PM Monday Update:

East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON:  Mostly sunny and very warm....High near 85....Winds S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear this evening, then low clouds will form toward daybreak....warm and breezy.  Low 66....Winds S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Cloudy to partly sunny, windy, warm and humid....High 83....Winds S 15-25 mph and gusty.

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN):  A KETK SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY may be declared:  Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe during the midday and afternoon hours.  Overall rain chances: 80%-90%. Some very heavy rainfall is likely and a few storms may contain damaging winds and scattered hail.  Temperatures:  Low 66,  High 73, but temperatures will fall quickly during Wednesday evening. Winds SSW 10-20 mph, becoming NWrly at the same speeds by late afternoon or evening.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:  Rain ending, windy and much cooler....Low 49.....Winds NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy but brisk and chilly....High only near 63...Winds NNW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued chilly....Low 47,  High 64...Winds SW, becoming NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny and milder by afternoon....Low 45,  High 69.....Winds North, becoming SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY:   A mixture of clouds and sunshine with near seasonable temperatures.  Lows near 54,  Highs near 72..... Winds Variable 6-12 mph.

Scott Chesner

