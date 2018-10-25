KETK Thursday midday weather: Cloudy and cool this afternoon, becoming nice Friday & Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

1:00 PM Thursday Update:

KETK East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON:  Cloudy and cool with nothing more than a little patchy mist .  High temperatures only near 60....Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog....Low near 50....Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:  Becoming mostly sunny and much milder by afternoon....High near 70....Wins WNW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY:  Sunny and much warmer....Low 50,  High 79.....Winds WSW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY:  Sunny and even warmer....Low 58,  High 82.....Winds WSW 10 MPH.

MONDAY:  A mixture of clouds and sunshine and not as warm....Low 51,  High 72...Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:   Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm....Low 55,  High 78....Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with a decent chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures, Low 60,  High 72.....Winds SW, becoming N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY:   Partly sunny and cooler...Low 50,  High 70....Winds Variable 6-12 mph.

Scott Chesner

