KETK Thursday midday weather: Cloudy and cool this afternoon, becoming nice Friday & Saturday
Cool this afternoon and tonight, much warmer Friday afternoon through Sunday
1:00 PM Thursday Update:
KETK East Texas Weather Forecast:
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool with nothing more than a little patchy mist . High temperatures only near 60....Winds NW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog....Low near 50....Winds NW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and much milder by afternoon....High near 70....Wins WNW 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny and much warmer....Low 50, High 79.....Winds WSW 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny and even warmer....Low 58, High 82.....Winds WSW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine and not as warm....Low 51, High 72...Winds E 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm....Low 55, High 78....Winds S 10-20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a decent chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures, Low 60, High 72.....Winds SW, becoming N 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler...Low 50, High 70....Winds Variable 6-12 mph.
Scott Chesner
