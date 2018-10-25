KETK Thursday midday weather: Cloudy and cool this afternoon, becoming nice Friday & Saturday

1:00 PM Thursday Update:

KETK East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool with nothing more than a little patchy mist . High temperatures only near 60....Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog....Low near 50....Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and much milder by afternoon....High near 70....Wins WNW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and much warmer....Low 50, High 79.....Winds WSW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and even warmer....Low 58, High 82.....Winds WSW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine and not as warm....Low 51, High 72...Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm....Low 55, High 78....Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a decent chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures, Low 60, High 72.....Winds SW, becoming N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler...Low 50, High 70....Winds Variable 6-12 mph.

Scott Chesner