Rain to increase tonight from Imelda

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect: Trinity county until 7 PM Thursday, and for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Smith, & Shelby counties until 7 AM Friday.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mainly cloudy. Heavy rain at times in southern areas. For the rest of us, likely off and on rain and a few storms. Overall rain chances at 70% to 90%. Milder day. Highs: at most the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: ESE 15-20 mph.

Good morning. The model of what I shared last night thankfully did not happen in Deep East Texas. However, it did happen…

Posted by Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell on Thursday, September 19, 2019

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain increasing in coverage. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of more rain. Rain ending early afternoon in southern areas, and ending by the early evening in central and northern areas. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: South-Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers or a brief storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, warmer with sunshine after morning clouds. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. A 20% chance of afternoon t-showers. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

