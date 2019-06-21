FRIDAY PM FORECAST: Decreasing clouds, then more return overnight; Hot again on Saturday







TONIGHT: Mostly clear to begin the evening then cloudy to mostly cloudy by daybreak. Low: 78, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM clouds then Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! High: 93. Winds South 15 mph. Heat Index values from 103°-110°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 90. Winds South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, best widespread storm chance of the week. Low: 74. High: 85. Winds South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds South 10 mph

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: 73-74. Highs: near 90. Winds South 5-10 mph on Thursday and SE 10 mph on Friday.





