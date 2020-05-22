Friday Night Forecast: Wet weather through most of next week

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms in our area ending after 8 PM. Also monitoring storms that are expected to develop near North Texas & Red River–these could impact our northern counties after 8 PM. Warm & humid. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A line of strong storms could impact areas near and north of I-20 with severe wind gusts and large hail. South of I-20, storms would be weakening but still a storm chance. The overall chance of rain at 40%. Low: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, and partly cloudy by the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain or storms driven by daytime heating. Breezy & humid. High: 90. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% to 60% chance of storms by the afternoon. More clouds. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Rain and storms likely, chances at 70%. At times, rain will be heavy. A low severe weather threat. Low: 70. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More periods of rain rain, chances at 60%. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and isolated storms. Mainly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain at times. Mostly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers. Warming up with more breaks in the clouds. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: South 5-10 mph.