Friday Night Forecast: Weekend rain chances as Barry makes landfall early Saturday

THIS EVENING: A 10% chance of a shower in eastern areas. Otherwise, skies mostly clear. Temperatures from the 80s to the 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph to 5-10 mph after 10 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Main impact from Tropical Storm Barry will be chances. A 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 72. High: 84. Wind: NE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A 30% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A 20% chance of afternoon t-showers. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: SSW 10 mph.