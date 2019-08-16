Friday Night Forecast: Weekend heat & humidity with a few showers

The weekend is here, and so is the humidity! It’s going to be very muggy. There will be a few showers over the weekend, but mainly in southern counties. Next week, we will see highs near 100 again! Heat advisories could be possible next week.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-16-19

THIS EVENING: A few showers and storms in Deep East Texas ending after 8 PM. Elsewhere, clear skies. Temperatures tonight in the 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies, but clouds increasing toward morning. Humid. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance or rain and storms in southern areas. Highs: middle to some upper 90s, feeling like 105 or slightly higher. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SW, turning South 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds & humid. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Still humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.