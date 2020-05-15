Friday Night Forecast: Waves of rain this weekend, drier next week

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms north of I-20 and a few t-storms south of I-20. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Strong storms weakening as they arrive from the west. Also, storms north of I-20. Lows near 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely by early afternoon, chances at 80%. At times, heavy rain can occur. An isolated severe storm is possible. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain continues through the early afternoon, then clearing with some sunshine. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Rain chances at 60%.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 54. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and a few more clouds. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A slight increase in clouds. Warmer. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar