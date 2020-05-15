Friday Night Forecast: Waves of rain this weekend, drier next week

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms north of I-20 and a few t-storms south of I-20. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Strong storms weakening as they arrive from the west. Also, storms north of I-20. Lows near 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely by early afternoon, chances at 80%. At times, heavy rain can occur. An isolated severe storm is possible. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain continues through the early afternoon, then clearing with some sunshine. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Rain chances at 60%.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 54. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and a few more clouds. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A slight increase in clouds. Warmer. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.