Friday Night Forecast: Warmer weather with more clouds this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cold. Temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Very cold. Widespread frost and a freeze. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: East, South 0-5 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds returning by the late afternoon and evening. Milder. High: 56. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. A 20% chance of rain during the day. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 30% chance of rain showers with a cold front moving in. Muggy night. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.
MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of morning rain, then decreasing clouds and breezy. Low: 54. High: 63. Wind: WNW 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds. A mild day with a stronger cold front moving in. Northwest winds ramp up. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, windy, and colder. Low: 33. High: 47. Wind: NW 20 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny and milder in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: NW 5 mph.
FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 34. High: 61. Wind: SW 10 mph.