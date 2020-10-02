Friday Night Forecast: Warmer Saturday then cooler on Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: lower 50s and a few upper 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Ahead of a cold front, a few showers or storms possible after 12 AM. This rain chance mainly northern areas near I-30. Chance of rain at 10%. Lows: upper 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 10% chance of rain for the morning hours under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front arriving in the afternoon. Clearing skies. High: 79. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Lovely Fall weather continues. Cool morning and pleasant afternoon. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another cool morning and then warmer in the afternoon. Low: 54. High: 83. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Slightly cooler as the sunshine continues. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and seasonal. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: East 5-10 mph.