Friday Night Forecast: Warmer & breezy weekend as clouds increase

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: West, SW 0-5 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SW, South 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing high clouds to the afternoon. Breezy and even warmer. High: 74. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer, windy, and muggy. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: Southwest 20-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or a few storms in the afternoon and evening – mostly for areas north of HWY 79 (20% chance south of HWY 79). Windy & very warm. Lows near 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Rain showers and a few storms increasing. Humid night. Lows in the 60s. Rain chances at 40%.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Showers and storms likely, chances at 70%. A few storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Warm and humid. High: 70. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends by midday, chances at 20% to 30%. Then, decreasing clouds and breezy for the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 70. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Warmer. Low: 49. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.