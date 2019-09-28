Friday Night Forecast: Warm weekend with isolated showers Saturday

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A sprinkle or brief shower until 8 PM in southern areas. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING: Mostly clear, but clouds increasing toward morning. Lows: lower to a few middle 70s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm. Not as hot, but still humid. Highs: middle to upper 80s and around 90. Wind: SSE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: The final day of September ends on a hot note. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: October begins hot! Partly sunny and very warm in the afternoons. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and continued humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.