Friday Night Forecast: Warm but comfortable weekend

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog and a few clouds. Cool. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky. More sun at times. A 10% chance of rain in southern areas. High: 87. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds at times. A 20% chance of rain in southern counties. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds and at times mostly cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain – mostly for southern areas. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, a 20% chance. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of showers or a few t-storms. Cooler. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.