Friday Night Forecast: Very humid evening, storms likely on Saturday

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-28-19



THIS EVENING: Mostly sunny to mainly clear. A 20% chance of a storm in Deep East Texas and near the Texas/Louisiana border. Humid. Temperatures from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of a few showers toward daybreak – mainly east of HWY 259. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Winds: South, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, a 60% chance. Not as warm. A few storms could be severe with a threat for hail and damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain with the storms. Highs: middle to lower 80s, even some 70s. Winds: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered storms in the afternoon, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South-Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: South-Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: SSW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 mph.