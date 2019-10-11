THIS EVENING: Clearing skies and a chilly evening. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and some 40s after 9 PM. Wind: North 10 mph. It will feel like the lower 40s.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Very cold under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas of frost possible north of I-20 and especially near I-30. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and a chilly day. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain showers, mostly in southern areas. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers. Rain chances increase Monday evening. Warmer. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of more showers and a few storms. Much warmer! Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a cold front arriving in the morning hours. Still a few showers possible, the chance at 20% in the morning hours. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 55. High: 77. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer, breezy. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 10-15 mph.