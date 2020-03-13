Friday Night Forecast: Unsettled weekend weather & humid

The cold front has made it as far south as HWY 31 this evening, but will quickly lift back to the north as a warm front on Saturday. Saturday evening into Sunday, it returns as a cold front and will bring a few gusty storms to East Texas. This means a gloomy weekend with muggy weather.

Next week (starting Tuesday), we will see a big warm-up and that could lead to a strong or severe storm chance through Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and muggy. Thanks to a cold front south of HWY 31, temperatures will range from the 60s and some 50s north of I-20, and 60s south of I-20. Wind: East, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Cloudy skies with mist and drizzle returning on Saturday morning. Lows: lower to middle 60s, and some upper 50s north. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and becoming warmer. A 40% to 60% chance of off and on rain. Highs: lower 70s to near 80 in southern areas. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING into SUNDAY MORNING: As a cold front arrives, another chance of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could contain gusty winds and hail in them. Most storms end by Sunday morning. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, becoming Northeast 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or isolated storms possible – especially through early afternoon for the northern areas, chances at 40%, 30% south. Mainly cloudy. High: 67, lower 70s for Deep East Texas. Wind: NE 10 mph, SE 5-10 mph south.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 71. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms possible with daytime heating, chances at 40%. A small chance of severe storms. Low: 62. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms likely again, and possibly strong to severe. The chance of rain is 60%. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers remain, clouds decrease and a tad cooler. Rain chances at 30%. Low: 64. High: 72. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.