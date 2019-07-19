Friday Night Forecast: Three more days of heat, then cooler weather by Tuesday

The weekend will remain hot and humid with lighter South winds and more clouds. A few isolated t-storms possible Saturday and Sunday in southern areas. Monday, the approaching cold front brings in rain and storm chances Monday evening into Tuesday. The result of another summertime front is cooler temperatures–we can expect highs in the 80s next week.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-19-19

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by daybreak. Warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Only a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat index temperatures between 100° – 108°. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 92-95. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 102° – 109°. A 10% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area by late afternoon and into the evening. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30% (could increase). Low: 76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northeast 5-10 mph by late evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.