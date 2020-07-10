Friday Night Forecast: The hottest days of the year this weekend

Heat Advisory in effect for the entire viewing area over the weekend.

The length of time for the Heat Advisory varies by county. Read more here.

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear and very muggy. Temperatures to the 80s and a few 70s by 10 PM. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds return by morning. Low: 76. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and even hotter. Highs: middle 90s, a few upper 90s and near 100 for western counties. Heat index up to 110° for a few areas in the afternoon. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Even hotter with several areas near 100°. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot & humid. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another hot and muggy day. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.